Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM

116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest Park, GA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
668 North Avenue
668 North Avenue, Forest Park, GA
Spacious, Fully Renovated Home in Forest Park - Furnished or Unfurnished Home with Plenty of Room for Living and Entertaining. Hardwood Floors Throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
956 Slash Pine Rd
956 Slash Pine Road, Forest Park, GA
Wow this home has it all; 5 bed/ 3 bath, In-law suite, cul-de-sac, over 2000 total square feet. Perfect for large family gatherings, entertaining, or multi-generational families under one roof.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Park

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lake City
1 Unit Available
5330 Creekview Ln
5330 Creekview Lane, Clayton County, GA
Excellent condition and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath townhome located minutes from I675. This unit features an open floor plan with large great room. Stained cabinets and newer appliance in large kitchen. One bedroom and full bath on main level.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
915 Bimini Ln
915 Bimini Lane, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic home, totally renovated with tons of space inside and out. Four bedrooms, a huge yard, back deck and enclosed porch, tons of storage space and a huge bonus room ideal for an office, playroom, or exercise space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Blair Villa - Poole Creek
1 Unit Available
3499 Villa Circle SE
3499 Villa Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Results within 5 miles of Forest Park
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1489 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Villages at Carver
17 Units Available
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 10 at 03:17pm
3 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6518 Hayes Drive
6518 Hayes Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Listed! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Split level home available for move in today! Ask about our Free 1st Month Rent if you lease before June 30th!! Close to Schools, Shopping and More! 5 Minutes from I-285 and Hwy 85! 15 Minutes from Hartsfield Jackson

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
844 Clark Drive
844 Clark Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1242 sqft
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Ellenwood is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Betmar Lavilla
1 Unit Available
250 Amal Drive Southwest
250 Amal Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1508 sqft
Great location with easy access to 75/85 just off of Pryor Rd and Claire Dr near University Ave exit. This large unit has a private bath for each bedroom! Great floorplan and lots of storage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1947 Boulder Ridge Parkway
1947 Boulder Ridge Parkway, DeKalb County, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6862 Red Maple Drive
6862 Red Maple Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1200 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
8935 Wilkerson Road
8935 Wilkerson Road, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1800 sqft
Located on a corner lot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for a quick move-in. Nice wood laminate flooring installed throughout the common areas. The great room includes an eat-in area off the kitchen brightened by a bay window.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Norwood Manor
1 Unit Available
737 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast
737 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
898 sqft
***Coming Soon*** Please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information. New photos to come! This lovely 3BR 1BA home features a cozy eat in kitchen breakfast nook and a very comfortable living room with easy care laminate wood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Rebel Valley Forest
1 Unit Available
939 Redford Drive Southeast
939 Redford Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

June 2020 Forest Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Forest Park Rent Report. Forest Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Forest Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Forest Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Forest Park Rent Report. Forest Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Forest Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Forest Park rents increased slightly over the past month

Forest Park rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Forest Park stand at $869 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,004 for a two-bedroom. Forest Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Forest Park over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Forest Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Forest Park, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Forest Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Forest Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,004 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% rise in Forest Park.
    • While Forest Park's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Forest Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Forest Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

