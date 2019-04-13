All apartments in Forest Park
5172 Ash St
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

5172 Ash St

5172 Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

5172 Ash Street, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful 4bed/3bath home in Forest Park - This home is a Cozy 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Master bedroom is located on the main level. Living room with a
fireplace and formal dining room, 2 car carport, fenced in backyard and more. Hurry this property want last.

For more info & to schedule a viewing, Call or Text Redessa Brown 678-674-7769.

Apply online: www.meridianmgtgroup.com
Application fee: $35.00/per adult (18 & over)

Rent is $1,050.00 per month.
Security Deposit $1,050.00.
Both Rent & Security Deposit due prior to move in.

*Qualified applicants should have no previous evictions, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, good rental history, no open or current bankruptcies (must be at least 3 years old).and be able to pay one month's security deposit and one month's rent.

(RLNE1907655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5172 Ash St have any available units?
5172 Ash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 5172 Ash St currently offering any rent specials?
5172 Ash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5172 Ash St pet-friendly?
No, 5172 Ash St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 5172 Ash St offer parking?
Yes, 5172 Ash St offers parking.
Does 5172 Ash St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5172 Ash St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5172 Ash St have a pool?
No, 5172 Ash St does not have a pool.
Does 5172 Ash St have accessible units?
No, 5172 Ash St does not have accessible units.
Does 5172 Ash St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5172 Ash St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5172 Ash St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5172 Ash St does not have units with air conditioning.
