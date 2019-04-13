5172 Ash St

Amenities

Beautiful 4bed/3bath home in Forest Park - This home is a Cozy 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Master bedroom is located on the main level. Living room with a

fireplace and formal dining room, 2 car carport, fenced in backyard and more. Hurry this property want last.



For more info & to schedule a viewing, Call or Text Redessa Brown 678-674-7769.



Apply online: www.meridianmgtgroup.com

Application fee: $35.00/per adult (18 & over)



Rent is $1,050.00 per month.

Security Deposit $1,050.00.

Both Rent & Security Deposit due prior to move in.



*Qualified applicants should have no previous evictions, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, good rental history, no open or current bankruptcies (must be at least 3 years old).and be able to pay one month's security deposit and one month's rent.



(RLNE1907655)