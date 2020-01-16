All apartments in Forest Park
4964 West Street
4964 West Street

4964 West St · No Longer Available
Location

4964 West St, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous like NEW...Single Story Townhome
Hardwood Floors and Fresh Paint throughout
with Updated Kitchen with Black Appliances
Washer Dryer Hook up, nice 42" Kitchen cabinets
This is a must see, You'll want to call this
home!!!!! Application fee $50 per adult!

Need to 3 times per month as min income with steady employment history, clean background and no evictions or landlord debt in the past 5 years.

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Water, sewer and trash $45 per month to be paid with rent, Application Fee: $50, and Security Deposit: $795, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

