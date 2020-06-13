/
3 bedroom apartments
126 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, GA
Fair Oaks
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd, Fair Oaks, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1350 sqft
Prime Location. Only minutes away from Smyrna Market Village and Marietta Square, Cobb Civic Center,a few minute away from the New ATLANTA BRAVES STADIUM.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1430 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Windy Hill Apartment Homes The Greens at Windy Hill has it all--location, practical living solutions and style! Experience the best of all worlds–apartments in the Smyrna, GA area with easy access to city attractions and a
1277 Pierce Avenue Southeast
1277 Pierce Avenue, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1344 sqft
So Cute! 3 bedroom, 1 bath with bonus room on a quiet side street. Country setting with large fenced back yard yet so close to everything.
1921 Austell Cir SW
1921 Austell Circle Southwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Nice house in Marietta! - Adorable home just renovated for rent in Marietta!!! Quiet street and great location! 3 beds & 1 bath. Hardwood floors, new paint, black appliances. Huge fenced in backyard.
112 Blakemore Drive
112 Blakemore Drive, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1867 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 1,307 sq. ft. home in Smyrna, GA!Open and spacious formal living room. Lovely island kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. Amazing master suite features dual vanities, huge luxurious tub and walk in shower.
Whitlock
612 Henry Drive
612 Henry Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2171 sqft
Beautiful townhome with high end interior such as hardwood flooring, wood stairs, custom trim work.Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, tile bathrooms w/ custom tile designs. Walking distance to Downtown Historic Marietta Square.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1579 sqft
Enjoy life just steps from Publix and several restaurants. Recently renovated, these apartments have large kitchens and walk-in closets. Make new friends in the game room.
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1496 sqft
Modern apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, bocce ball court and cozy reading room. Apartments have quartz countertops, designer plank flooring and washer/dryer in every unit.
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes feature 10-foot ceilings, fireplaces, modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets. Units come with washer-dryer hookups and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool area with outdoor kitchen, running trail, volleyball. Close to I-75.
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Downtown Cumberland
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Vinings
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Downtown Cumberland
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Vinings
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1408 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Vinings
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,243
1327 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1384 sqft
Located close to I-75, I-285 and downtown Atlanta near to shopping and dining. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community has a pool and landscaped grounds.
Vinings
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1415 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-285 and Rte. 41. Only 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patio and washer/dryer hookup.
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1441 sqft
Tranquil setting with lush landscaping and close to I-75. Large, refreshing pool surrounded by greenery. Enjoy being close to entertainment or stay home and take advantage of the tennis court. In-unit laundry.
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1479 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community. Smoke-free. Easy access to I-75 and I-285. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace and patio.
