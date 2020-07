Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

3 bedroom, 4 sided brick ranch in Smyrna! Great location just off Atlanta Road and not far from Smyrna Village or Suntrust Park. This home features original hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has gas range/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a carport and garage/shed/workshop area behind the home. Nice private, fenced back yard! Home is available for immediate occupancy.