Sweet 3R 1BA Marietta Bungalow offers one level living! You'll find an open living area that makes gatherings a breeze. The stone kitchen countertops and sleek stainless steel appliances are nice updates. All bedrooms within steps from living area, plus a tasteful tile bathroom are lovely. Great backyard for cookouts and ball tossing! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



County: Cobb;



Subdivision: Concord;



Sq. Footage: 960;



Year Built: 1950;



Beds 3 / Baths:1;



SCHOOLS:



Elementary School: Green Acres;



Middle School: Campbell;



High School: Campbell;



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



