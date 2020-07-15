All apartments in Euharlee
Find more places like 12 River Oaks Dr SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euharlee, GA
/
12 River Oaks Dr SW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

12 River Oaks Dr SW

12 River Oaks Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12 River Oaks Drive Southwest, Euharlee, GA 30120

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12 River Oaks Dr SW Available 07/15/20 2-Acre River front Home in Cartersville - To virtually walk the property click - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QHMrBSoJKi2 -

Beautiful river front house with 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Property is newly renovated and ready for move-in. Epic views from the deck of the river, which has great spots for fishing and even has a private island in the summer. Basement is finished with a bathroom and leads out to the back yard. Apply today because this property will not last long.

(RLNE5421515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 River Oaks Dr SW have any available units?
12 River Oaks Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euharlee, GA.
Is 12 River Oaks Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
12 River Oaks Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 River Oaks Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 River Oaks Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 12 River Oaks Dr SW offer parking?
No, 12 River Oaks Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 12 River Oaks Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 River Oaks Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 River Oaks Dr SW have a pool?
No, 12 River Oaks Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 12 River Oaks Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 12 River Oaks Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 12 River Oaks Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 River Oaks Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 River Oaks Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 River Oaks Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GACartersville, GARome, GADallas, GAAcworth, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GA
Austell, GAVilla Rica, GALithia Springs, GAHolly Springs, GAMableton, GAFair Oaks, GAVinings, GACarrollton, GAMilton, GAUnion City, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College