/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
83 Studio Apartments for rent in East Point, GA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$812
527 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Results within 5 miles of East Point
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
183 Units Available
Chosewood Park
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,169
622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
23 Units Available
Sweet Auburn
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,254
605 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
42 Units Available
Summerhill
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,339
656 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
18 Units Available
Grant Park
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,385
630 sqft
Direct access to I-20. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Numerous recreational options: bocce court, swimming pool, outdoor grill and fire pits. Business center, conference room and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
$809
520 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
42 Units Available
Oakland
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,329
581 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 8 at 05:37 PM
Contact for Availability
West End
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,155
467 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakland City
1350 Epworth St - B
1350 Epworth Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$900
1350 Epworth St - B Available 08/01/20 Duplex in Oakland City - Brand new renovation. New roof, new stainless appliances, new hardwoods. Brand new Hvac, electrical, plumbing. Home is located on a quiet street just minutes to Ft. McPherson Station.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Luckie Marietta
250 Park Avenue West Northwest
250 Park Avenue West, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,429
730 sqft
This luxury unit boasts many premium features such as: • Concrete frame building construction! • 9.
Results within 10 miles of East Point
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
$
16 Units Available
Home Park
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,338
533 sqft
In the Westside Revival area. On-site rooftop deck with games, TV, and lounges. Residents can work in private offices on-site. Park-like setting with a fire pit and saltwater pool. Luxurious interiors, and valet dry cleaning.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
$
22 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,249
583 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
16 Units Available
Marietta Street Artery
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,250
577 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
42 Units Available
Midtown
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,337
675 sqft
Urban style meets modern design with historic character. Within walking distance of restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. Select units offer skyline views of Atlanta and the Biltmore.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
Brookwood
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,339
677 sqft
Excellent apartments with custom details, including contemporary interiors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and concrete ceilings. Pet-friendly community. Conveniently located near the Atlanta Beltline and close to the best dining and entertainment in Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Wildwood
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,352
646 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Atlanta features a private patio, dishwasher, and extra storage. This apartment complex is located near Northside Park with easy access to public transportation and I-75. Onsite amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,381
602 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,431
598 sqft
Convenient central Midtown location. Rooftop pool, clubhouse and gym for tenants. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
$
22 Units Available
Blandtown
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,199
626 sqft
Located in the center of West Midtown. Award-winning apartment community boasting on-site shops and restaurants. Residents' amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, clubroom with pool table and courtyards with BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
19 Units Available
Peachtree Heights West
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,320
652 sqft
Located off Route 19, adjacent to Lindbergh and Midtown. Green community with courtyard, dog park, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, yoga, valet, and guest service. Units feature walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
48 Units Available
Midtown
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$849
499 sqft
This newly renovated, high-rise community is only moments from Interstate 75/85, the Fox Theatre and countless shopping and dining options. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, media room and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
15 Units Available
Virginia Highland
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,484
618 sqft
Nestled along the Eastside Trail in the historic Sears building. Recently renovated green community with in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site valet, gym, parking and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,070
558 sqft
Residents can walk to Central and Renaissance Parks from this property, but Interstate 75/85 is also nearby. This Midtown location offers a community garden, pool table, tennis court and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Similar Pages
East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Point 3 BedroomsEast Point Accessible ApartmentsEast Point Apartments with Balcony
East Point Apartments with GarageEast Point Apartments with GymEast Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Point Apartments with ParkingEast Point Apartments with PoolEast Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA