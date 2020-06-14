Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

263 Apartments for rent in East Point, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Point renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Princeton Lakes
14 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,204
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Center Park
1 Unit Available
2950 Semmes St
2950 Semmes Street, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
LOVELY 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom East Point gem!!! Details abound in this fresh & updated unit. Gleaming hardwood floors, large bedrooms with high ceilings, ceiling fans & closets Bathroom features original black & white tile & a real tub.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Conley Hills
1 Unit Available
1851 Warren Way
1851 Warren Way, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2309 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in desirable East Point home! Updated Upper Level is quaint w/ an awesome East Point vibe! Laundry hook up included! Updated kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances. Views of the green space, park, tennis courts.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Semmes Park
1 Unit Available
2537 Semmes St
2537 Semmes Street, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
Charming newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow! Home features an open front porch, vintage fireplace, separate dining room, and original hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of East Point
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Hapeville
36 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Princeton Lakes
8 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
College Park
5 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Princeton Lakes
5 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ben Hill
7 Units Available
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Venetian Hills
1 Unit Available
1361 Westmont Road South West
1361 Westmont Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1088 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Highly sought after location in Atlanta Georgia! Hurry in today and lease this renovated spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. You'll be delighted to entertain in your new home with a large private back yard.
Results within 5 miles of East Point
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
5 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Summerhill
39 Units Available
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,169
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
Chosewood Park
185 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,164
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
Sweet Auburn
38 Units Available
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,173
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1262 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Grant Park
17 Units Available
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1070 sqft
Vintage industrial styling in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. Units with quartz countertops, Bluetooth-distributed audio, designer plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Draft beer and coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,161
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Peachtree Center
47 Units Available
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1377 sqft
The Office is a community located in downtown Atlanta, GA. This development's one- and two-bedroom units feature 9-17' ceilings, exposed ducts and concrete, granite countertops, and custom kitchen islands in every unit.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oakland
42 Units Available
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
English Avenue
30 Units Available
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1089 sqft
Where comfort meets convenience. Come home to a recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and in-home laundry. Take in Atlanta skyline views while socializing at the pool, gym or clubhouse.
City Guide for East Point, GA

Looking for an East Point apartment? Well, you've landed in the perfect place for apartment hunting in this big, little city south of Atlanta. We'll guide you through the East Point rental market, as well as let you in on some insider's tips for renting and living in this up-and-coming city. Having trouble with Craigslist East Point? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Located less than 10 miles from Atlanta, and a painful 30-minute drive during rush hour, East Point is a beautifully underrated hometown to some 33,000+ residents who are actively restoring their once-blighted city. Thanks to new developments, such as the Camp Creek Marketplace, as well as a strong community vibe, East Point is becoming a more desirable place to live everyday. And, fortunately, the rental market is huge, with apartments as cheap as $400 and as expensive as a grand (plus) per month.

Amenities vary greatly from place to place. There are luxury complexes with long lists of features, such as 24-hour maintenance service, security, clubhouses, cyber cafes, garages, swimming pools, hot tubs, and fitness centers. And, at the other end of the spectrum, you can get a very inexpensive apartment with the bare minimum of amenities, such as a parking spot and maybe a patch of grass. In this city, you get what you pay for.

Pet-friendly apartments are available all over town, with some that even allow multiple pets. However, you will run into quite a few complexes that don't allow pets at all. Just be sure to check with the apartment owner’s pet policies before falling in love with a new place too soon.

As far as the transportation considerations go, East Point has a great public transportation system for a city of its size. MARTA has a nice stop in downtown with plenty of cops keeping an eye on things. There is also a decent amount of bus routes throughout the city. For those driving into Atlanta for work everyday, keep in mind that the average commuter takes more than 30 minutes to travel from East Point to Atlanta during rush hour.

That's about all you need to know, so get up and go find yourself a happening pad in East Point. Good luck and happy hunting out there!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in East Point, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Point renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

