All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 994 Poplar St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
994 Poplar St
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

994 Poplar St

994 Poplar Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

994 Poplar Street Southwest, East Point, GA 30344
River Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
994 Poplar St Available 12/15/19 Quiet and Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Point! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1110757

This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is located in a quiet community. Hardwood floors throughout and has a large backyard. Easy access to major highways and public transportation. Minutes away from Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 994 Poplar St is currently being rented for $1095/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE4048124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 994 Poplar St have any available units?
994 Poplar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 994 Poplar St currently offering any rent specials?
994 Poplar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 994 Poplar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 994 Poplar St is pet friendly.
Does 994 Poplar St offer parking?
No, 994 Poplar St does not offer parking.
Does 994 Poplar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 994 Poplar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 994 Poplar St have a pool?
No, 994 Poplar St does not have a pool.
Does 994 Poplar St have accessible units?
No, 994 Poplar St does not have accessible units.
Does 994 Poplar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 994 Poplar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 994 Poplar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 994 Poplar St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College