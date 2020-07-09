866 Brookdale Dr

Amenities
Rent To Own fully Renovated Home - Property Id: 263873
RENT TO OWN this home.
$1800 per month, 3% down, $250,500 purchase price
Beautiful all stone ranch home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Nice BIG bedrooms and family areas. Completely renovated and still LOTS of room for future expansion. (unfinished walk up attic and unfinished full daylight basement!) Separate basement access door too! You will love the easy access to the airport, 75/85/20 and even downtown! Don't delay! See this one today!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263873
