866 Brookdale Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

866 Brookdale Dr

866 Brookdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

866 Brookdale Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent To Own fully Renovated Home - Property Id: 263873

RENT TO OWN this home.
$1800 per month, 3% down, $250,500 purchase price

Beautiful all stone ranch home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Nice BIG bedrooms and family areas. Completely renovated and still LOTS of room for future expansion. (unfinished walk up attic and unfinished full daylight basement!) Separate basement access door too! You will love the easy access to the airport, 75/85/20 and even downtown! Don't delay! See this one today!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263873
Property Id 263873

(RLNE5717538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 866 Brookdale Dr have any available units?
866 Brookdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 866 Brookdale Dr have?
Some of 866 Brookdale Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 866 Brookdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
866 Brookdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 Brookdale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 866 Brookdale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 866 Brookdale Dr offer parking?
No, 866 Brookdale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 866 Brookdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 866 Brookdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 Brookdale Dr have a pool?
No, 866 Brookdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 866 Brookdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 866 Brookdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 866 Brookdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 866 Brookdale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 866 Brookdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 866 Brookdale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
