Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Atlanta.



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features 1670 square feet of living space a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven and dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, air-conditioned and a garage complement this marvelous property.



The unit is close to Fulton County Government: All Park & Multipurpose Facility, Wing Depot, K Wings Roosevelt Hwy, The Little Cradle Early Learning Center and many more.



Property Address: 4761 Highpoint Way, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia, 30349



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5670610)