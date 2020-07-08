Amenities
Beautiful Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Atlanta.
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features 1670 square feet of living space a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven and dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, air-conditioned and a garage complement this marvelous property.
The unit is close to Fulton County Government: All Park & Multipurpose Facility, Wing Depot, K Wings Roosevelt Hwy, The Little Cradle Early Learning Center and many more.
Property Address: 4761 Highpoint Way, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia, 30349
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5670610)