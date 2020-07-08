All apartments in East Point
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4761 Highpoint Way

4761 Highpoint Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4761 Highpoint Lane, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Atlanta.

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features 1670 square feet of living space a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven and dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, air-conditioned and a garage complement this marvelous property.

The unit is close to Fulton County Government: All Park & Multipurpose Facility, Wing Depot, K Wings Roosevelt Hwy, The Little Cradle Early Learning Center and many more.

Property Address: 4761 Highpoint Way, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia, 30349

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5670610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4761 Highpoint Way have any available units?
4761 Highpoint Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4761 Highpoint Way have?
Some of 4761 Highpoint Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4761 Highpoint Way currently offering any rent specials?
4761 Highpoint Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4761 Highpoint Way pet-friendly?
No, 4761 Highpoint Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4761 Highpoint Way offer parking?
Yes, 4761 Highpoint Way offers parking.
Does 4761 Highpoint Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4761 Highpoint Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4761 Highpoint Way have a pool?
No, 4761 Highpoint Way does not have a pool.
Does 4761 Highpoint Way have accessible units?
No, 4761 Highpoint Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4761 Highpoint Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4761 Highpoint Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4761 Highpoint Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4761 Highpoint Way has units with air conditioning.

