All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 4615 Legacy Sq.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
4615 Legacy Sq
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

4615 Legacy Sq

4615 Legacy Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4615 Legacy Square, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Three Bedrooms/Three Bathrooms Single Family House Available NOW in Atlanta.

This Single Family House, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms unit features 2078 square feet of living space with great landscaping. Parking is reserved for this unit.

Situated off Wells between Ben Hill Rd & Legacy square, the unit is close to Costco Distribution Center, Publix Super Market at Princeton Lakes, and Camp Creek Marketplace.

Property Address: 4615 Legacy Sq., Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia, 30349
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Landscaping also residents responsibility
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5524964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Legacy Sq have any available units?
4615 Legacy Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4615 Legacy Sq have?
Some of 4615 Legacy Sq's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Legacy Sq currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Legacy Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Legacy Sq pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 Legacy Sq is pet friendly.
Does 4615 Legacy Sq offer parking?
Yes, 4615 Legacy Sq offers parking.
Does 4615 Legacy Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 Legacy Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Legacy Sq have a pool?
No, 4615 Legacy Sq does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Legacy Sq have accessible units?
No, 4615 Legacy Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Legacy Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 Legacy Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4615 Legacy Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 4615 Legacy Sq does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College