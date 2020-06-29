Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Three Bedrooms/Three Bathrooms Single Family House Available NOW in Atlanta.



This Single Family House, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms unit features 2078 square feet of living space with great landscaping. Parking is reserved for this unit.



Situated off Wells between Ben Hill Rd & Legacy square, the unit is close to Costco Distribution Center, Publix Super Market at Princeton Lakes, and Camp Creek Marketplace.



Property Address: 4615 Legacy Sq., Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia, 30349

Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Landscaping also residents responsibility

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5524964)