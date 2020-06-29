Amenities
Charming Three Bedrooms/Three Bathrooms Single Family House Available NOW in Atlanta.
This Single Family House, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms unit features 2078 square feet of living space with great landscaping. Parking is reserved for this unit.
Situated off Wells between Ben Hill Rd & Legacy square, the unit is close to Costco Distribution Center, Publix Super Market at Princeton Lakes, and Camp Creek Marketplace.
Property Address: 4615 Legacy Sq., Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia, 30349
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Landscaping also residents responsibility
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5524964)