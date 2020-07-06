All apartments in East Point
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:28 PM

4560 Parkway Circle

4560 Parkway Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4560 Parkway Circle, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this beautiful two-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in College Park! Enjoy an open concept floor plan, fireplace in the living room, master bath with separate tub and walk-in shower, and included washer and dryer!

Appliances include: Refrigerator, Elec Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer

All electric

Pets not allowed

Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Parkway Circle have any available units?
4560 Parkway Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4560 Parkway Circle have?
Some of 4560 Parkway Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Is 4560 Parkway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Parkway Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Parkway Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4560 Parkway Circle is not pet friendly.
Does 4560 Parkway Circle offer parking?
No, 4560 Parkway Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4560 Parkway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4560 Parkway Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Parkway Circle have a pool?
No, 4560 Parkway Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4560 Parkway Circle have accessible units?
No, 4560 Parkway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Parkway Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4560 Parkway Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4560 Parkway Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4560 Parkway Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

