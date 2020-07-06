4560 Parkway Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this beautiful two-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in College Park! Enjoy an open concept floor plan, fireplace in the living room, master bath with separate tub and walk-in shower, and included washer and dryer!



Appliances include: Refrigerator, Elec Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer



All electric



Pets not allowed



Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.