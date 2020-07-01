All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 4544 Parkway Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
4544 Parkway Circle
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

4544 Parkway Circle

4544 Parkway Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4544 Parkway Circle, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***JUST REDUCED--WELL BELOW MARKET- $1395.00**Handsome 4 Bedroom Two Story With New Finishes Throughout! - **JUST REDUCED--$1395.00!**

We just put the finishing touches on this amazing 2500 sq ft home!

Start off the new year in this conveniently located, 4 bed/2.5 bath home that features new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances and updated fixtures throughout!

Just off the front porch, the open concept floor plan features a two-story foyer, a formal dining room, and a HUGE living room, with a wood-burning fireplace.

The kitchen has also been updated and features a dedicated eat-in area and recessed lighting.

Access to the home's back patio and a half bath are also located on this main floor, which features a luxury LVT simulated wood flooring throughout.

Upstairs three secondary bedrooms share the updated hall bath, while the generous master suite features a private bath and his and hers closets. New, upgraded tweed carpeting runs throughout the second story.

A two-car garage completes this storybook home.

Small pets accepted with fee and pet rent, but no aggressive breeds. No vouchers, please.

More details are on our homesite, including application and application criteria: RENTWITHREMAX.COM

(RLNE5419968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 Parkway Circle have any available units?
4544 Parkway Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4544 Parkway Circle have?
Some of 4544 Parkway Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 Parkway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4544 Parkway Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 Parkway Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4544 Parkway Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4544 Parkway Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4544 Parkway Circle offers parking.
Does 4544 Parkway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 Parkway Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 Parkway Circle have a pool?
No, 4544 Parkway Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4544 Parkway Circle have accessible units?
No, 4544 Parkway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 Parkway Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4544 Parkway Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4544 Parkway Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4544 Parkway Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College