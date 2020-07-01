4544 Parkway Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***JUST REDUCED--WELL BELOW MARKET- $1395.00**Handsome 4 Bedroom Two Story With New Finishes Throughout! - **JUST REDUCED--$1395.00!**



We just put the finishing touches on this amazing 2500 sq ft home!



Start off the new year in this conveniently located, 4 bed/2.5 bath home that features new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances and updated fixtures throughout!



Just off the front porch, the open concept floor plan features a two-story foyer, a formal dining room, and a HUGE living room, with a wood-burning fireplace.



The kitchen has also been updated and features a dedicated eat-in area and recessed lighting.



Access to the home's back patio and a half bath are also located on this main floor, which features a luxury LVT simulated wood flooring throughout.



Upstairs three secondary bedrooms share the updated hall bath, while the generous master suite features a private bath and his and hers closets. New, upgraded tweed carpeting runs throughout the second story.



A two-car garage completes this storybook home.



Small pets accepted with fee and pet rent, but no aggressive breeds. No vouchers, please.



More details are on our homesite, including application and application criteria: RENTWITHREMAX.COM



