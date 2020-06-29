All apartments in East Point
4331 Park Gate Drive

Location

4331 Park Gate Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
SPACIOUS 3/3 townhome in GREAT Location and Gated Community. Unbeatable access to ITP Atl. Located minutes from 285, Hartsfield Jackson International Airport & Campcreek Marketplace. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms w/ New Carpet throughout. GREAT Roommate Floorplan w/ Double Master Bedrooms. Main level features one Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet, Master Bath w/ tile floor and Garden Tub. Open Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar and view into Family Room. Spacious Family Room w/ Fireplace, Dining Area and access to Fenced Backyard. Top level has second Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet. Master bath w/ tile floor and a Garden Tub. Additional bedroom is spacious w/ full bath. This property is a MUST SEE! Call to schedule your tour! 404-609-0144 APPLY HERE: http://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 Park Gate Drive have any available units?
4331 Park Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4331 Park Gate Drive have?
Some of 4331 Park Gate Drive's amenities include walk in closets, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 Park Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Park Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Park Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4331 Park Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4331 Park Gate Drive offer parking?
No, 4331 Park Gate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4331 Park Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 Park Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Park Gate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4331 Park Gate Drive has a pool.
Does 4331 Park Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4331 Park Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Park Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4331 Park Gate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4331 Park Gate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4331 Park Gate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

