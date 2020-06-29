4331 Park Gate Drive

Amenities

walk in closets gym pool fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool

SPACIOUS 3/3 townhome in GREAT Location and Gated Community. Unbeatable access to ITP Atl. Located minutes from 285, Hartsfield Jackson International Airport & Campcreek Marketplace. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms w/ New Carpet throughout. GREAT Roommate Floorplan w/ Double Master Bedrooms. Main level features one Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet, Master Bath w/ tile floor and Garden Tub. Open Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar and view into Family Room. Spacious Family Room w/ Fireplace, Dining Area and access to Fenced Backyard. Top level has second Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet. Master bath w/ tile floor and a Garden Tub. Additional bedroom is spacious w/ full bath. This property is a MUST SEE! Call to schedule your tour! 404-609-0144 APPLY HERE: http://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/