Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

4314 Savannah Lane

4314 Savannah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Savannah Lane, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,690 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5704100)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Savannah Lane have any available units?
4314 Savannah Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4314 Savannah Lane have?
Some of 4314 Savannah Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 Savannah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Savannah Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Savannah Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4314 Savannah Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4314 Savannah Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4314 Savannah Lane offers parking.
Does 4314 Savannah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 Savannah Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Savannah Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4314 Savannah Lane has a pool.
Does 4314 Savannah Lane have accessible units?
No, 4314 Savannah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Savannah Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4314 Savannah Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4314 Savannah Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4314 Savannah Lane has units with air conditioning.

