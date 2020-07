Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA town home located minutes away from the airport, downtown Atlanta, interstate 285, and Camp Creek Market Place. kitchen with view to the family room and dining area, for great entertaining. Spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet with master bath featuring a garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are well-sized. Unit comes complete with an attached one-car garage, rear patio which is fenced in on two sides. Sought after gated community with access to MARTA.