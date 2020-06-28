Recently Renovated home with a great open layout. Two nice sized bedrooms with their own baths and an upstairs laundry room. This home is right off 285 with good access to the airport and Atlanta. There is a large open kitchen with a bar area to the family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4152 Park Chase have any available units?
4152 Park Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4152 Park Chase have?
Some of 4152 Park Chase's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4152 Park Chase currently offering any rent specials?
4152 Park Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.