East Point, GA
4152 Park Chase
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:17 PM

4152 Park Chase

4152 Park Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4152 Park Chase Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Recently Renovated home with a great open layout. Two nice sized bedrooms with their own baths and an upstairs laundry room. This home is right off 285 with good access to the airport and Atlanta. There is a large open kitchen with a bar area to the family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4152 Park Chase have any available units?
4152 Park Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4152 Park Chase have?
Some of 4152 Park Chase's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4152 Park Chase currently offering any rent specials?
4152 Park Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 Park Chase pet-friendly?
No, 4152 Park Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4152 Park Chase offer parking?
No, 4152 Park Chase does not offer parking.
Does 4152 Park Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4152 Park Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 Park Chase have a pool?
No, 4152 Park Chase does not have a pool.
Does 4152 Park Chase have accessible units?
No, 4152 Park Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 4152 Park Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4152 Park Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 4152 Park Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 4152 Park Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
