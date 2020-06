Amenities

Honey stop the car and look at this large spacious ranch home with a bonus room. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, private back yard with an amazing patio area. Kitchen is spacious with granite counter tops, island/bar area, and lots of cabinet space. This floor plan has two master suites with a large family room and a separate dining room. This rental will not last long!!!