Amenities

w/d hookup pool elevator

This home has all the charm you've been looking for in the perfect location! Three bedrooms and two full baths! Washer and Dryer connections! Close to the Airport, I-85, Restaurants, and so much more!! East Point Utilities! Move-in Ready and available now! Don't miss out on this incredible deal. Call today to schedule a showing! Arvis Sullivan- 404-609-1929