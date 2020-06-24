All apartments in East Point
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2992 Dogwood Dr
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

2992 Dogwood Dr

2992 Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2992 Dogwood Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Cherry Blossom

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
FURNISHED: Private Wheelchair Accessible 4 Bdrm, 2 BA Home - Near Airport & Close to Downtown ATL - This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the year. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CLICK ON: www.vrbo.com/865239 to submit an inquiry with your detailed question, for a viewing, for pricing, availability, and/or booking requests.

Welcome to the listing of our beautiful Dogwood property!

Our Dogwood home is a beautiful and fully furnished property, located in a quiet neighborhood in East Point GA, just 13 minutes from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and only 20-30 minutes from Downtown and Midtown Atlanta, where you can find the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca Cola, CNN Center, Georgia World Congress Center, and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (all Downtown) and experience Atlantas finest restaurant and nightlife scene in Midtown. By being centrally located near the airport and next to major highways, many of Atlantas attractions are within a short commute away (i.e. Six Flags Over Georgia, Stone Mountain Park, etc.).

This wheelchair accessible property is a 4 Bedroom (5 Beds) home with 2 full Bathrooms, Living Room, Family Room with Office Area, Full Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Dining Room, and a 2-car Car Port. It also has a nice private backyard including a patio with outdoor furniture and a BBQ gas grill. This property sleeps 10 people.

This spacious home features (see video link):

1 Master King Bedroom with TV and access to Master Bathroom
3 Queen Bedrooms
Full Hallway Bathroom (combination tub/shower) and Full Master Bathroom (walk-in shower)
Main Living Room with TV
Full Kitchen with granite counter tops and a Breakfast Area
Dining Room
Family Room with Office Area and Futon that sleeps 2
Laundry Area with washer and dryer and large Storage Space in unfinished Basement
Beautiful peaceful backyard with multiple seating areas, outdoor furniture and a BBQ gas grill
2-car Car Port

All Bedrooms include comfortable beds with bedding and 1 set of clean linens for each bed, a nightstand, nightstand lamp, dresser and/or closet to store your clothes during your stay. Clean bath towels & wash cloths (1 per guest) as well as hand towels are provided in each bathroom. The full Kitchen is equipped with all basic dishware, pots & pans, silverware and utensils. Kitchen appliances include microwave, tea pot, standard electric Coffee Maker, etc. (NO pantry items or condiments included due to Food&Drug Regulations). There are comfortable couches, dining table & chairs, and more. There are 2 flat screen HD TVs with Basic Cable (1 in Main Living Room + 1 in Master Bedroom) as well as 1 DVR, and 1 DVD player at the property. Free Wi-Fi and high-speed internet are provided as well as an office area with desk, office chair and lamp. A washer and dryer are included as well as an iron, ironing board and 1 hair dryer. A LIMITED starter supply of trash liners, dish soap, dishwasher detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, soap, shampoo & body wash, laundry pods, dryer sheets and disinfecting wipes are provided. The BBQ gas grill has a propane tank & BBQ tools provided. The private backyard with its features is perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Please note that pets are strictly NOT ALLOWED for reservations of less than 30 nights. Pets can get authorized for reservations of 30+ nights with explicit approval by the Management Company in writing prior to arrival; a Pet Fee of $200/pet (non-refundable) as well as a higher Refundable Damage Deposit, current vaccination reports and additional acceptance of our Pet Rules are required. Any evidence of unapproved pets will result in the forfeiture of the Refundable Damage Deposit.

Whether this will be a family vacation, a business trip, or just a convenient home to visit the surrounding area, our Dogwood home offers an excellent and comfortable stay in Atlanta. Please inquire with your requested dates in order to receive availability and pricing information.

Please note that rates include all Utilities and Property Services (Water, Power, Gas, Sewer, Trash Service, Cable TV, High Speed Internet, Landscaping, and Pool/Hot Tub Service (if applicable), an estimated value of $400 - $600 per month).

Thank you for inquiring and we look forward to hosting you in our home. Feel free to check out our other listings as well.

(RLNE2890975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2992 Dogwood Dr have any available units?
2992 Dogwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2992 Dogwood Dr have?
Some of 2992 Dogwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2992 Dogwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2992 Dogwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2992 Dogwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2992 Dogwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2992 Dogwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2992 Dogwood Dr offers parking.
Does 2992 Dogwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2992 Dogwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2992 Dogwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2992 Dogwood Dr has a pool.
Does 2992 Dogwood Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2992 Dogwood Dr has accessible units.
Does 2992 Dogwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2992 Dogwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2992 Dogwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2992 Dogwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
