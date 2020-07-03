All apartments in East Point
2944 Harlan Drive

Location

2944 Harlan Drive, East Point, GA 30344
River Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful two story duplex includes 2 bed 1 bath, stainless steel fridge, and gas stove! Enjoy spacious rooms, hardwood flooring, and a large front lawn. A great place to call home! Schedule a tour today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1524940?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $870, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $870, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 Harlan Drive have any available units?
2944 Harlan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2944 Harlan Drive have?
Some of 2944 Harlan Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 Harlan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Harlan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Harlan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2944 Harlan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2944 Harlan Drive offer parking?
No, 2944 Harlan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2944 Harlan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 Harlan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Harlan Drive have a pool?
No, 2944 Harlan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2944 Harlan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2944 Harlan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Harlan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2944 Harlan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2944 Harlan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2944 Harlan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

