2940 Harlan Drive

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Perfect place to call home! Come see this incredible newly renovated duplex with brand new flooring and fresh paint throughout! This duplex boasts updated kitchen appliances with stainless steel fridge. Professionally cleaned and maintained. Must see the modern and spacious interior of these units. Complete with beautiful front yard and a fence for privacy, these are a great deal!



2942 available! Key in lockbox



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.