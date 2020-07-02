2923 Philadelphia Pl

All apartments in East Point
Location

2923 Philadelphia Place, East Point, GA 30344
Washington Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
hot tub
ITP living in a NEWLY renovated from top to bottom bungalow/ranch with all of the bells and whistles.........Less than 15 minutes to downtown Atlanta, major employer HQ's of Delta Airlines, Porsche North America & Chik-Fil-A, Tyler Perry Studios & Screen Gems Studios.......Less than 3 miles to MARTA. New electrical & plumbing, roof, HVAC system, hot water tank, windows, and gutter........It features bedroom/3 bathrooms four-sided brick ranch house w/a covered pergola carport on approximately .33 of an acre in a cul-de-sac......... This home is perfect for entertainers with an open concept, budding gourmet chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliance package (gas cooking), two wine racks, two stacked stone electric heat omitting fireplaces, recessed lighting throughout, modern ceiling fans, 5 inch baseboards, blinds, refinished hardwoods throughout, tray ceiling in the living room and granite counters in kitchen & bathrooms, coffered ceiling in den....... Smart Thermostat, Ring Video Doorbell, Simplisafe Alarm, Bluetooth vent/speaker in kitchen, two deck areas and a private fenced backyard with a firepit with string lights........The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, tray ceilings, recessed lighting & en-suite bathroom with a spa like separate shower and claw foot bottom tub with a deck/pergola off of the master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Philadelphia Pl have any available units?
2923 Philadelphia Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2923 Philadelphia Pl have?
Some of 2923 Philadelphia Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Philadelphia Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Philadelphia Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Philadelphia Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2923 Philadelphia Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2923 Philadelphia Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2923 Philadelphia Pl offers parking.
Does 2923 Philadelphia Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 Philadelphia Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Philadelphia Pl have a pool?
No, 2923 Philadelphia Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Philadelphia Pl have accessible units?
No, 2923 Philadelphia Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Philadelphia Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2923 Philadelphia Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2923 Philadelphia Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2923 Philadelphia Pl has units with air conditioning.

