2923 Philadelphia Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport fire pit parking hot tub

ITP living in a NEWLY renovated from top to bottom bungalow/ranch with all of the bells and whistles.........Less than 15 minutes to downtown Atlanta, major employer HQ's of Delta Airlines, Porsche North America & Chik-Fil-A, Tyler Perry Studios & Screen Gems Studios.......Less than 3 miles to MARTA. New electrical & plumbing, roof, HVAC system, hot water tank, windows, and gutter........It features bedroom/3 bathrooms four-sided brick ranch house w/a covered pergola carport on approximately .33 of an acre in a cul-de-sac......... This home is perfect for entertainers with an open concept, budding gourmet chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliance package (gas cooking), two wine racks, two stacked stone electric heat omitting fireplaces, recessed lighting throughout, modern ceiling fans, 5 inch baseboards, blinds, refinished hardwoods throughout, tray ceiling in the living room and granite counters in kitchen & bathrooms, coffered ceiling in den....... Smart Thermostat, Ring Video Doorbell, Simplisafe Alarm, Bluetooth vent/speaker in kitchen, two deck areas and a private fenced backyard with a firepit with string lights........The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, tray ceilings, recessed lighting & en-suite bathroom with a spa like separate shower and claw foot bottom tub with a deck/pergola off of the master bedroom.