All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2887 Bayrose Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2887 Bayrose Cir
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:50 PM

2887 Bayrose Cir

2887 Bayrose Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2887 Bayrose Cir, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
2887 Bayrose Circle
East Point, GA 30344

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3

Be the first to live in this gorgeous townhome with brand new everything!!! Open floor plan includes a living room with large windows, a dining area that opens to the private patio, and a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, brushed steel appliances, pantry and more!!! Downstairs also includes a full bath and guest bedroom. Upstairs is a lovely master suite with trey ceiling, large walk-in closet and dual sinks. A third bedroom has a walk-in closet and private full bath. Neutral colors throughout. Great location convenient to GA-166 with easy access to I-75/85 and downtown Atlanta as well as Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and numerous eateries including: Atlanta Fish House, Lov'n It Live, A Taste of New Orleans, Slutty Vegan and Chairs Upstairs.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Fulton County Water Authority
Gas: All Electric
Electric: East Point Electric

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2887 Bayrose Cir have any available units?
2887 Bayrose Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2887 Bayrose Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2887 Bayrose Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2887 Bayrose Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2887 Bayrose Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2887 Bayrose Cir offer parking?
No, 2887 Bayrose Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2887 Bayrose Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2887 Bayrose Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2887 Bayrose Cir have a pool?
No, 2887 Bayrose Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2887 Bayrose Cir have accessible units?
No, 2887 Bayrose Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2887 Bayrose Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2887 Bayrose Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2887 Bayrose Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2887 Bayrose Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Apartments with BalconiesEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GA
North Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College