2887 Bayrose Cir

2887 Bayrose Circle

East Point, GA 30344



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3



Be the first to live in this gorgeous townhome with brand new everything!!! Open floor plan includes a living room with large windows, a dining area that opens to the private patio, and a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, brushed steel appliances, pantry and more!!! Downstairs also includes a full bath and guest bedroom. Upstairs is a lovely master suite with trey ceiling, large walk-in closet and dual sinks. A third bedroom has a walk-in closet and private full bath. Neutral colors throughout. Great location convenient to GA-166 with easy access to I-75/85 and downtown Atlanta as well as Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and numerous eateries including: Atlanta Fish House, Lov'n It Live, A Taste of New Orleans, Slutty Vegan and Chairs Upstairs.



UTILITIES:

Water: Fulton County Water Authority

Gas: All Electric

Electric: East Point Electric



