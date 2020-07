Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This large, gorgeous home (freshly painted) is great for city dwellers who want lots of amenities close to the city at a great price! High ceilings, hardwood floors, archways, open floor plan, LR, DR, Den/Office, 3 BR, 3 Full Baths, Deck, Fenced Yard, Security System, Total Electric. Lawn care included in rent! Pets are allowed with $300 fee and $150 deposit - two pet maximum. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.