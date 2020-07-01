All apartments in East Point
2805 Village Trc

2805 Village Trce · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Village Trce, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Makeover on this 3BR 2.5BA Townhouse. Private End Unit is Better than New, Designer Paint, LED Lights, Ceiling Fans. LVP easy maintenance solid flooring on Main level, New plush carpet upstairs. Kitchen includes SS upgraded appliances w/ Drawer Dishwasher, Solid surface Stove & French Door Refrigerator. Attached One Car garage w/ automatic opener. Gated Community within walking Distance of East Point Marta Train Station, shopping, Restaurants & more! Minutes from Hartsfield Jackson Airport or Downtown/Midtown. Ready to Move in Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Village Trc have any available units?
2805 Village Trc doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2805 Village Trc have?
Some of 2805 Village Trc's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Village Trc currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Village Trc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Village Trc pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Village Trc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2805 Village Trc offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Village Trc offers parking.
Does 2805 Village Trc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Village Trc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Village Trc have a pool?
No, 2805 Village Trc does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Village Trc have accessible units?
No, 2805 Village Trc does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Village Trc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Village Trc has units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Village Trc have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 Village Trc does not have units with air conditioning.

