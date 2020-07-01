2805 Village Trc

Amenities

Beautiful Makeover on this 3BR 2.5BA Townhouse. Private End Unit is Better than New, Designer Paint, LED Lights, Ceiling Fans. LVP easy maintenance solid flooring on Main level, New plush carpet upstairs. Kitchen includes SS upgraded appliances w/ Drawer Dishwasher, Solid surface Stove & French Door Refrigerator. Attached One Car garage w/ automatic opener. Gated Community within walking Distance of East Point Marta Train Station, shopping, Restaurants & more! Minutes from Hartsfield Jackson Airport or Downtown/Midtown. Ready to Move in Now!