East Point, GA
2666 Connally Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:19 PM

2666 Connally Drive

2666 Connally Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2666 Connally Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Greenbriar

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! *** Cute Four-sided brick ranch in a sought-after area in East Point! Move-in ready! Features three spacious bedrooms with large closets, beautiful hardwood flooring, lots of natural light, sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances overlooking the open living/dining room, large bonus room, full bath, neutral decor, and so much more! Big private, fenced backyard with tons of room for outdoor activities.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1959

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1040
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2666 Connally Drive have any available units?
2666 Connally Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2666 Connally Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2666 Connally Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2666 Connally Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2666 Connally Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2666 Connally Drive offer parking?
No, 2666 Connally Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2666 Connally Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2666 Connally Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2666 Connally Drive have a pool?
No, 2666 Connally Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2666 Connally Drive have accessible units?
No, 2666 Connally Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2666 Connally Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2666 Connally Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2666 Connally Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2666 Connally Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
