2666 Connally Drive

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! *** Cute Four-sided brick ranch in a sought-after area in East Point! Move-in ready! Features three spacious bedrooms with large closets, beautiful hardwood flooring, lots of natural light, sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances overlooking the open living/dining room, large bonus room, full bath, neutral decor, and so much more! Big private, fenced backyard with tons of room for outdoor activities.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1959



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1040

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.