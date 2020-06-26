All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2653 Randall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2653 Randall Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

2653 Randall Street

2653 Randall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2653 Randall Street, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated & furnished Smart Home bungalow in the heart of ATL! Great location w/ quick access to interstates & convenient to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, GA Aquarium, Ponce City Market & all downtown ATL has to offer! New AC & water heater as well as updated electrical including main service. 1st floor has concrete walls - you'll love the energy efficiency! 5bd/2ba including a brand new Master Suite! Beautiful updated kitchen w/ ss appl, quartz countertops, wine fridge & pantry w/ sliding barn door. Deep private lot w/ newer backyard privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2653 Randall Street have any available units?
2653 Randall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2653 Randall Street have?
Some of 2653 Randall Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2653 Randall Street currently offering any rent specials?
2653 Randall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2653 Randall Street pet-friendly?
No, 2653 Randall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2653 Randall Street offer parking?
Yes, 2653 Randall Street offers parking.
Does 2653 Randall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2653 Randall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2653 Randall Street have a pool?
No, 2653 Randall Street does not have a pool.
Does 2653 Randall Street have accessible units?
No, 2653 Randall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2653 Randall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2653 Randall Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2653 Randall Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2653 Randall Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College