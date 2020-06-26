2653 Randall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated & furnished Smart Home bungalow in the heart of ATL! Great location w/ quick access to interstates & convenient to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, GA Aquarium, Ponce City Market & all downtown ATL has to offer! New AC & water heater as well as updated electrical including main service. 1st floor has concrete walls - you'll love the energy efficiency! 5bd/2ba including a brand new Master Suite! Beautiful updated kitchen w/ ss appl, quartz countertops, wine fridge & pantry w/ sliding barn door. Deep private lot w/ newer backyard privacy fence.