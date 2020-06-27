All apartments in East Point
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

2604 Bryant Drive

2604 Bryant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Bryant Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Bryant Drive have any available units?
2604 Bryant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2604 Bryant Drive have?
Some of 2604 Bryant Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Bryant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Bryant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Bryant Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Bryant Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2604 Bryant Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Bryant Drive offers parking.
Does 2604 Bryant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Bryant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Bryant Drive have a pool?
No, 2604 Bryant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Bryant Drive have accessible units?
No, 2604 Bryant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Bryant Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 Bryant Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Bryant Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 Bryant Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
