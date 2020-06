Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Honey stop the car, come see this home today. Beautiful renovations to include new flooring, paint, countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Home features 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom and great location in East Point. Large yard in back with storage under home, great features. Large home, won't last long! Call today!