Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:41 PM

2339 Newnan Street

2339 Newnan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2339 Newnan Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Colonial Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this stunning 3 bed 2 bath home. Fridge, stove, washer, and dryer included! Enjoy the spacious rooms and beautiful balcony out front. Do not miss out on this opportunity! Apply today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1224932?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 Newnan Street have any available units?
2339 Newnan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2339 Newnan Street have?
Some of 2339 Newnan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 Newnan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2339 Newnan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 Newnan Street pet-friendly?
No, 2339 Newnan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2339 Newnan Street offer parking?
No, 2339 Newnan Street does not offer parking.
Does 2339 Newnan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2339 Newnan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 Newnan Street have a pool?
No, 2339 Newnan Street does not have a pool.
Does 2339 Newnan Street have accessible units?
No, 2339 Newnan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 Newnan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 Newnan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2339 Newnan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2339 Newnan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
