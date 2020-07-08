All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
2299 Dorsey Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:56 PM

2299 Dorsey Avenue

2299 Dorsey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2299 Dorsey Avenue, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2299 Dorsey Avenue
East Point, Georgia 30344
United States
Fulton County
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2299 Dorsey Avenue have any available units?
2299 Dorsey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2299 Dorsey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2299 Dorsey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2299 Dorsey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2299 Dorsey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2299 Dorsey Avenue offer parking?
No, 2299 Dorsey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2299 Dorsey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2299 Dorsey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2299 Dorsey Avenue have a pool?
No, 2299 Dorsey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2299 Dorsey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2299 Dorsey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2299 Dorsey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2299 Dorsey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2299 Dorsey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2299 Dorsey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

