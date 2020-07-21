All apartments in East Point
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:15 PM

2266 Dauphine Street

2266 Dauphine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2266 Dauphine Street, East Point, GA 30344
Colonial Hills

Amenities

Recently updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch on a large level lot in East Point. This home has a wonderful front porch which is a great place to sit and people watch! The front door opens to the large living room and the bedrooms and baths are down the hall. There are 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. One bath has a tub/shower combo and the other bath has a tiled shower. The huge kitchen has new oak cabinets with new laminate counters. There are black appliances which include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. There is a back door that leads to the large, private back yard. The home has laminate flooring and has been freshly painted. There is a private driveway along side of the home. This home is close to MLK Blvd and downtown Atlanta as well as lots of shopping and entertainment. It is close to the bus line in a very quiet neighborhood. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, trash, and internet. Landlord is providing VIP Pest Control Service that includes mosquito spraying. Small pet under 25 lb ok with monthly pet rent. No housing vouchers accepted at this time. Looking for 2 year lease to start. Application, tenancy requirements, and pet policy online at www.AtlantaAreaRents.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2266 Dauphine Street have any available units?
2266 Dauphine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2266 Dauphine Street have?
Some of 2266 Dauphine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2266 Dauphine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2266 Dauphine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2266 Dauphine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2266 Dauphine Street is pet friendly.
Does 2266 Dauphine Street offer parking?
No, 2266 Dauphine Street does not offer parking.
Does 2266 Dauphine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2266 Dauphine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2266 Dauphine Street have a pool?
No, 2266 Dauphine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2266 Dauphine Street have accessible units?
No, 2266 Dauphine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2266 Dauphine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2266 Dauphine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2266 Dauphine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2266 Dauphine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
