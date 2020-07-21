2266 Dauphine Street

Amenities

Recently updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch on a large level lot in East Point. This home has a wonderful front porch which is a great place to sit and people watch! The front door opens to the large living room and the bedrooms and baths are down the hall. There are 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. One bath has a tub/shower combo and the other bath has a tiled shower. The huge kitchen has new oak cabinets with new laminate counters. There are black appliances which include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. There is a back door that leads to the large, private back yard. The home has laminate flooring and has been freshly painted. There is a private driveway along side of the home. This home is close to MLK Blvd and downtown Atlanta as well as lots of shopping and entertainment. It is close to the bus line in a very quiet neighborhood. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, trash, and internet. Landlord is providing VIP Pest Control Service that includes mosquito spraying. Small pet under 25 lb ok with monthly pet rent. No housing vouchers accepted at this time. Looking for 2 year lease to start. Application, tenancy requirements, and pet policy online at www.AtlantaAreaRents.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.