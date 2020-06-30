All apartments in East Point
Last updated December 19 2019 at 6:02 AM

1872 Neely Avenue

1872 Neely Avenue
Location

1872 Neely Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Conley Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 2 bedrm 1.5 bath home is on a beautiful lot on a hill overlooking the park & neighborhood. If driving & walking a hill is not for you, don't see this home but if being right near town with facilities within walking distance while living tucked away on the hill with a huge fenced in backyard w/ rounded decks sounds good, This might be your spot. Hardwood floors, builtin bookshelves and movable dividing wall, kitchen with dishwasher, builtin microwave, full size washer and dryer. Bedrooms w/ good closet space; garden room for lounging outside house. $1100 mth

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1872 Neely Avenue have any available units?
1872 Neely Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1872 Neely Avenue have?
Some of 1872 Neely Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1872 Neely Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1872 Neely Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1872 Neely Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1872 Neely Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1872 Neely Avenue offer parking?
No, 1872 Neely Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1872 Neely Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1872 Neely Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1872 Neely Avenue have a pool?
No, 1872 Neely Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1872 Neely Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1872 Neely Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1872 Neely Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1872 Neely Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1872 Neely Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1872 Neely Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

