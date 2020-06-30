1872 Neely Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 2 bedrm 1.5 bath home is on a beautiful lot on a hill overlooking the park & neighborhood. If driving & walking a hill is not for you, don't see this home but if being right near town with facilities within walking distance while living tucked away on the hill with a huge fenced in backyard w/ rounded decks sounds good, This might be your spot. Hardwood floors, builtin bookshelves and movable dividing wall, kitchen with dishwasher, builtin microwave, full size washer and dryer. Bedrooms w/ good closet space; garden room for lounging outside house. $1100 mth