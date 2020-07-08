Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 1807 Laurel Green Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
1807 Laurel Green Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1807 Laurel Green Way
1807 Laurel Green Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1807 Laurel Green Way, East Point, GA 30344
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2300; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1500.00; IMRID10198
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1807 Laurel Green Way have any available units?
1807 Laurel Green Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Point, GA
.
What amenities does 1807 Laurel Green Way have?
Some of 1807 Laurel Green Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1807 Laurel Green Way currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Laurel Green Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Laurel Green Way pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Laurel Green Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Point
.
Does 1807 Laurel Green Way offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Laurel Green Way offers parking.
Does 1807 Laurel Green Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Laurel Green Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Laurel Green Way have a pool?
No, 1807 Laurel Green Way does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Laurel Green Way have accessible units?
No, 1807 Laurel Green Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Laurel Green Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Laurel Green Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Laurel Green Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Laurel Green Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Similar Pages
East Point 1 Bedrooms
East Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly Apartments
East Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Suwanee, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
LaGrange, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
LaGrange College
Life University
Morehouse College