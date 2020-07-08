All apartments in East Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1807 Laurel Green Way

1807 Laurel Green Way · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Laurel Green Way, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2300; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1500.00; IMRID10198

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Laurel Green Way have any available units?
1807 Laurel Green Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1807 Laurel Green Way have?
Some of 1807 Laurel Green Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Laurel Green Way currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Laurel Green Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Laurel Green Way pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Laurel Green Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1807 Laurel Green Way offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Laurel Green Way offers parking.
Does 1807 Laurel Green Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Laurel Green Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Laurel Green Way have a pool?
No, 1807 Laurel Green Way does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Laurel Green Way have accessible units?
No, 1807 Laurel Green Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Laurel Green Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Laurel Green Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Laurel Green Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Laurel Green Way does not have units with air conditioning.

