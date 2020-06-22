1778 Ware Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/9e429cc0d4 ----

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in a Great Location! Minutes from the airport, MARTA, Tyler Perry Studios, Downtown, Woodward Academy, etc.. Beautiful Renovated Bungalow w/ loads of Charm and Character! Rocking chair front porch. Beautiful Hardwood floors and Decorative Fireplaces throughout. Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances and access to the backyard. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Full bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 Full bath in hall. Laundry located in an unfinished basement. Lovely backyard with a huge deck to enjoy the beautiful Georgia weather! This house is ready to become your next home! Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley