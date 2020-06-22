All apartments in East Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1778 Ware Ave

1778 Ware Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1778 Ware Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Frog Hollow

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/9e429cc0d4 ----
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in a Great Location! Minutes from the airport, MARTA, Tyler Perry Studios, Downtown, Woodward Academy, etc.. Beautiful Renovated Bungalow w/ loads of Charm and Character! Rocking chair front porch. Beautiful Hardwood floors and Decorative Fireplaces throughout. Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances and access to the backyard. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Full bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 Full bath in hall. Laundry located in an unfinished basement. Lovely backyard with a huge deck to enjoy the beautiful Georgia weather! This house is ready to become your next home! Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1778 Ware Ave have any available units?
1778 Ware Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1778 Ware Ave have?
Some of 1778 Ware Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1778 Ware Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1778 Ware Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1778 Ware Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1778 Ware Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1778 Ware Ave offer parking?
No, 1778 Ware Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1778 Ware Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1778 Ware Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1778 Ware Ave have a pool?
No, 1778 Ware Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1778 Ware Ave have accessible units?
No, 1778 Ware Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1778 Ware Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1778 Ware Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1778 Ware Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1778 Ware Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
