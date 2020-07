Amenities

dogs allowed range refrigerator

Property Amenities accepts section 8 dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow in East Point! Walk to Marta Train Station! Nice size living room with built in book shelves. Quaint and charming home in good location.



Rental Requirements:



Must have 2 years of verifiable and positive rental history in this price range.

Credit of 600 or higher.

Sec 8 approved.

No criminal record.

Verifiable income of 3 times the rent (sec 8 excluded)



Contact us today! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4852086)