Spacious custom built home by original owner.Huge great room with fireplace with adjoining dining room area.Large kitchen with abundant oak cabinets.New carpet & paint throughout.Master bedroom is large with walk-in closet. Master bath w/separate shower & garden tub. 2nd bath shower only. 2 Car side entry garage. Side building to left of driveway & land from left of driveway to rear of property not included in the lease; heirs retain the use of same & shared driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 36 Sunrise Drive have any available units?
36 Sunrise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 36 Sunrise Drive have?
Some of 36 Sunrise Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Sunrise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
36 Sunrise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.