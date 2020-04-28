All apartments in East Newnan
Find more places like 36 Sunrise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Newnan, GA
/
36 Sunrise Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

36 Sunrise Drive

36 Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

36 Sunrise Drive, East Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious custom built home by original owner.Huge great room with fireplace with adjoining dining room area.Large kitchen with abundant oak cabinets.New carpet & paint throughout.Master bedroom is large with walk-in closet. Master bath w/separate shower & garden tub. 2nd bath shower only. 2 Car side entry garage. Side building to left of driveway & land from left of driveway to rear of property not included in the lease; heirs retain the use of same & shared driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Sunrise Drive have any available units?
36 Sunrise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 36 Sunrise Drive have?
Some of 36 Sunrise Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Sunrise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
36 Sunrise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Sunrise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 36 Sunrise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Newnan.
Does 36 Sunrise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 36 Sunrise Drive offers parking.
Does 36 Sunrise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Sunrise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Sunrise Drive have a pool?
No, 36 Sunrise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 36 Sunrise Drive have accessible units?
No, 36 Sunrise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Sunrise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Sunrise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Sunrise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Sunrise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GASmyrna, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GA
Douglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GATyrone, GAFairburn, GAUnion City, GAFayetteville, GALaGrange, GACarrollton, GA
Villa Rica, GACollege Park, GARiverdale, GAIrondale, GALithia Springs, GAJonesboro, GALovejoy, GAForest Park, GAMableton, GAGriffin, GAHapeville, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University