36 Sunrise Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious custom built home by original owner.Huge great room with fireplace with adjoining dining room area.Large kitchen with abundant oak cabinets.New carpet & paint throughout.Master bedroom is large with walk-in closet. Master bath w/separate shower & garden tub. 2nd bath shower only. 2 Car side entry garage. Side building to left of driveway & land from left of driveway to rear of property not included in the lease; heirs retain the use of same & shared driveway.