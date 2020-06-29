All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 2978 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
2978 1st Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:08 AM

2978 1st Street

2978 First St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2978 First St, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Location, Location, Location....it doesn't get any better than this! Newly renovated bungalow brand new stainless steel appliances with fenced yard, and a deck. Walk to schools and downtown Duluth to enjoy great restaurants & shopping. Large outbuilding for storage. This home won't last long!

Includes washer/dryer

First, last & security deposit required upon move in. Non refundable pet deposit may be required depending on type of pet and quantity.

All utilities paid by tenant (electric, gas, water, cable, internet. Etc)

Available March 1st 2020 or potentially sooner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2978 1st Street have any available units?
2978 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2978 1st Street have?
Some of 2978 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2978 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2978 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2978 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2978 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 2978 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2978 1st Street offers parking.
Does 2978 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2978 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2978 1st Street have a pool?
No, 2978 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2978 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 2978 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2978 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2978 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College