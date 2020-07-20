All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 3077 Carmel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
3077 Carmel Drive
Last updated June 24 2020 at 9:50 PM

3077 Carmel Drive

3077 Carmel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3077 Carmel Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135
Carmel

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome Home- Large open great room /casual dining area. Great room offers rock decorative fireplace*dining area has sliding glass doors to backyard deck*efficiently designed kitchen with ample storage & counter tops. Laminated hardwood floors in foyer, great room, dining area, kitchen-breakfast area & upstairs hallway. Hall bath features tub shower combo. Spacious secondary bedrooms.Large master suite with his & her closets and tub shower combo. Bedroom finished on lower level great 4th bedroom or office/man cave. Private back yard.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3077 Carmel Drive have any available units?
3077 Carmel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 3077 Carmel Drive have?
Some of 3077 Carmel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3077 Carmel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3077 Carmel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 Carmel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3077 Carmel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3077 Carmel Drive offer parking?
No, 3077 Carmel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3077 Carmel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3077 Carmel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 Carmel Drive have a pool?
No, 3077 Carmel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3077 Carmel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3077 Carmel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 Carmel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3077 Carmel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3077 Carmel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3077 Carmel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College