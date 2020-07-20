3077 Carmel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Welcome Home- Large open great room /casual dining area. Great room offers rock decorative fireplace*dining area has sliding glass doors to backyard deck*efficiently designed kitchen with ample storage & counter tops. Laminated hardwood floors in foyer, great room, dining area, kitchen-breakfast area & upstairs hallway. Hall bath features tub shower combo. Spacious secondary bedrooms.Large master suite with his & her closets and tub shower combo. Bedroom finished on lower level great 4th bedroom or office/man cave. Private back yard.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov



