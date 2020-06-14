/
furnished apartments
99 Furnished Apartments for rent in Doraville, GA
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
24 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$776
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Results within 1 mile of Doraville
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Results within 5 miles of Doraville
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
45 Units Available
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$773
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
On the banks of the Chattahoochee River. This premier community offers easy access to I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature a washer and dryer, granite-style countertops, and ample closets. On-site fitness, pools, and sports court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Perimeter Center
4 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dresden East
23 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,059
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sexton Woods
11 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,380
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Buford Highway
18 Units Available
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,154
859 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1223 sqft
Storybook cottages surrounded by conifer trees near I-85 and I-285. Units boast ceiling fans, extra storage and bathtubs. Internet access, business center and volleyball court. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Welcome to Legacy At Norcross Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Norcross, our apartment homes offers a tranquil setting in a quiet, charming community. Legacy at Norcross offers spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with four unique floor plans.
Last updated April 14 at 04:17pm
86 Units Available
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,026
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1024 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Stainless steel kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in roomy accommodations. Furnished units available. Community amenities include wine room, coffee bar, pool and elevator.
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
795 Hammond Drive
795 Hammond Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience Galore! Walk to shops, restaurants, and Hammond Park, plus your own on-site restaurant, gym, dry cleaners, laundry, pool, tennis courts, and dog park. New Pool Complex coming 2021.
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1760 Alec Place
1760 Alex Place, North Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2545 sqft
Convenience abounds - CDC, Emory, VA Toco Hills, and interstates/public transp. within minutes. Executive, end-unit, tri-level townhome, in a gated community overlooking the pool! Beautiful open floor plan, light and bright from all sides.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
3742 Clairmont Road
3742 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
2750 sqft
Appointment Only! Perfect FURNISHED Atlanta & Brookhaven Location! Great rental mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta! Recently Renovated with
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1403 N Druid Hills Road
1403 North Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
2600 sqft
Amazing Furnished Home in the heart of Brookhaven mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2383 Peachwood Circle NE
2383 Peachwood Circle Northeast, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 bed 2 bath duplex on quiet dead end street, fenced yard, updated kitchen and baths. Unit can be furnished or unfurnished. Very nice unit, no carpet, private parking.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1688 Harts Mill Road NE
1688 Harts Mill Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3146 sqft
Superb location in Brookhaven on Harts Mill Road. Furnished and move-in ready.Turn-key. Exceptionally clean house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large Master Suite with large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with large dining room.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3224 Henderson Mill Road
3224 Henderson Mill Road, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1205 sqft
Fantastic Corporate Rental is fully furnished and ALL utilities and HOA included too! Bring your toothbrush and your clothes! Walk to great privately owned restaurants, shopping, and public transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2455 Echo Dr
2455 Echo Drive Northeast, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2350 sqft
NEED CORPORATE LODGING?... CORONA VIRUS RELOCATION?... LOOKING FOR A SHORT TERM LEASE?...
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northlake
1 Unit Available
2462 Helmsdale Drive North East
2462 Helmsdale Drive Northeast, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2715 sqft
Virtual Tour- https://www.dropbox.com/s/be9yshd0oczq8j2/Video%20Tour_2462%20Helmsdale%20Dr%20NE.mp4?dl=0 Welcome home to this Renovated Traditional 2-story home just inside the perimeter! Cul-de-sac neighborhood.
Last updated April 16 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
2229 Eldorado Drive Northeast
2229 Eldorado Drive Northeast, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2792 sqft
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
2318 Attaway Walk
2318 Attaway Walk, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2910 sqft
Stately brick front 4 bed/4 bath home tucked away in an executive neighborhood in Brookhaven! Comes completely furnished! Graceful entrance foyer leads you to the 2-story great room featuring grand windows allowing for plenty of natural light.
