3 bedroom apartments
159 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Doraville, GA
33 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
Northwoods
9 Units Available
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5, Doraville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1438 sqft
Come and enjoy one of the most adorable communities in Doraville! Hidden Colony Apartments offer some of the most spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style and townhome floor plans, relaxing pool with sun deck, playground, clothes care center, and
11 Units Available
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd, Doraville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1435 sqft
Located within minutes of I-285 and I-85. Garden-style apartments with open kitchens and private patios or balconies. On-site saltwater swimming pool, business center and fitness center. Laundry facilities and car care center also available.
23 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Results within 1 mile of Doraville
25 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Huntley Hills
24 Units Available
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
25 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1515 sqft
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
2 Units Available
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1316 sqft
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses.
12 Units Available
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas of Embry Hills in Chamblee. View photos, descriptions and more!
29 Units Available
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1127 sqft
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
1 Unit Available
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2260 sqft
Available May 10, 2020 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome with roommate floor plan. Enter to hardwood flooring throughout the main level, walk past the dining room into the kitchen featuring granite countertops and cherry wood cabinets.
1 Unit Available
2471 GLENBONNIE Drive
2471 Glenbonnie Drive, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1442 sqft
Move in Ready.Ranch style home w/ sunroom. Phenomal location, close to Brookside park.
Dresden East
1 Unit Available
2997 Whispering Hills Court
2997 Whispering Hills Court, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1200 sqft
This beautifully renovated home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac. With easy access to I-85, I-285 and Buford Hwy this place is super close to new CHOA and Emory campuses and everything Atlanta, Brookhaven, and Chamblee have to offer.
1 Unit Available
3819 Oxford Circle
3819 Oxford Circle, DeKalb County, GA
Brand new 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse close to I-285 and I-85 located in a gated Doraville community which offers a swimming pool. just minutes to Marta station, buckhead, perimeter mall, gourmet restaurant district and shopping mall.
Huntley Hills
1 Unit Available
2210 Spring Walk Ct
2210 Spring Walk Court, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
2210 Spring Walk Ct. Available 07/01/20 3 story split level townhouse- Great Location ITP 3.2 miles from Ashford Dunwoody Rd. and Perimeter Mall.
1 Unit Available
3152 Mercer University Drive
3152 Mercer University Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2336 sqft
Gated private townhome community near Mercer University, CDC, Emory, VA Hospital, I-85 and I-285, shopping, restaurants, grocery stores. Kitchen with semicircle breakfast bar that overlooks breakfast area, living room with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
2383 Ledgewood Dr
2383 Ledgewood Drive, Dunwoody, GA
ELEGANT, EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME. WONDERFUL MASTER SUITE W/ SPACIOUS WALKIN CLOSET. ENGINEER OWNER TAKES METICULOUS CARE OF WONDERFUL HOME. NEWER UPDATES THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS, ROOF, SEPARATE ZONED HVAC IN EACH ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Doraville
23 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1333 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
49 Units Available
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln, Norcross, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1362 sqft
On the banks of the Chattahoochee River. This premier community offers easy access to I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature a washer and dryer, granite-style countertops, and ample closets. On-site fitness, pools, and sports court.
Dunwoody Village
18 Units Available
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1487 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1410 sqft
Hardwood floors, open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and large patios and balconies. Community amenities include lighted tennis courts, pool, outdoor kitchen, and valet trash. Within walking distance of MARTA.
16 Units Available
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1298 sqft
Within easy reach of Georgia State Route 400, I-285 and I-85. Comfortable 2- to 3-bedroom apartments situated on beautifully landscaped grounds. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool. High-speed internet access available.
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
