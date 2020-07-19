6664 Peachtree Industrial

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool playground

Youll find the ultimate resident experience at Lacota Apartment Homes. This luxurious community reflects a tradition of elegant living and creates an atmosphere of serenity enhanced by lush landscaping and dramatic architecture. Lacota offers a variety of floor plans that will become your distinctive retreat.



Relax at home, entertain your guests, or take advantage of the quality amenities that are designed to enhance your living experience. At Lacota we will never forget, at the end of the day, its all about people and their homes.



Our community offers a variety of one-, two-, & three-bedroom floor plans designed for your complete comfort and enjoyment. Instantly, youll feel at ease when exercising at the health and fitness center, watching kids play gleefully at the newly renovated playground, or taking a dip in our refreshing swimming pool.