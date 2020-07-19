4569 Redwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NO PETS allowed. Tenants must be able to sign up with ClearNow for monthly rent payments and we debit on the 5th of each month.



The online application is free to fill out. The application process is a total of $50. There is a link to the online application above and at the bottom of this page. We will start the process of your application as soon as you submit it online and you will be sent an email for your permission to proceed for a background check and it will be charged $15, this is non-refundable. If you do not answer the email within 24 hours we will move on to the next applicant.



We process COMPLETE applications as they are received and only one at a time, if you are #2 you will be processed after #1 has been rejected or cancelled, if #1 is accepted you will not be charged the balance of $35. We do not show property without background check first. Mr. Ashley Wells is the agent on this property – 404-430-7601 or Mr. Lawrence Batiste 678-910-7225. Repeat, there will be no showing without background check.

3 bedroom 2 bathrooms, 1766 square Feet. No Pets, New Stainless Steel gas stove, microwave and dishwasher.