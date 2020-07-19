All apartments in Doraville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4569 Redwood Drive

4569 Redwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

4569 Redwood Street, Doraville, GA 30360

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NO PETS allowed. Tenants must be able to sign up with ClearNow for monthly rent payments and we debit on the 5th of each month.

The online application is free to fill out. The application process is a total of $50. There is a link to the online application above and at the bottom of this page. We will start the process of your application as soon as you submit it online and you will be sent an email for your permission to proceed for a background check and it will be charged $15, this is non-refundable. If you do not answer the email within 24 hours we will move on to the next applicant.

We process COMPLETE applications as they are received and only one at a time, if you are #2 you will be processed after #1 has been rejected or cancelled, if #1 is accepted you will not be charged the balance of $35. We do not show property without background check first. Mr. Ashley Wells is the agent on this property – 404-430-7601 or Mr. Lawrence Batiste 678-910-7225. Repeat, there will be no showing without background check.
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms, 1766 square Feet. No Pets, New Stainless Steel gas stove, microwave and dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4569 Redwood Drive have any available units?
4569 Redwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 4569 Redwood Drive have?
Some of 4569 Redwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4569 Redwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4569 Redwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4569 Redwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4569 Redwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doraville.
Does 4569 Redwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4569 Redwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4569 Redwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4569 Redwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4569 Redwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4569 Redwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4569 Redwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4569 Redwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4569 Redwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4569 Redwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4569 Redwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4569 Redwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
