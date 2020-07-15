4258 Spruce Pine Alley

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse dog park fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gated community nestled in Doraville just off the 141/ I-285 w/easy access to I-85 and 400. Great schools, modern 3 level town home. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Spacious open concept living with 10' ceilings, 8' doors. On trend linear fireplace in family room, hardwoods throughout main level and on stairs and loft. Tile floors in all baths. Gourmet kitchen, XL island, SS appliances , 2 inch blinds throughout. Pool & clubhouse, 3 miles of walking trails & sidewalks, fire pit, dog park,bocce ball court, resort style amenities. Claim this home today !