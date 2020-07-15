All apartments in Doraville
Home
/
Doraville, GA
/
4258 Spruce Pine Alley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

4258 Spruce Pine Alley

4258 Spruce Pine Aly · No Longer Available
Location

4258 Spruce Pine Aly, Doraville, GA 30360

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gated community nestled in Doraville just off the 141/ I-285 w/easy access to I-85 and 400. Great schools, modern 3 level town home. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Spacious open concept living with 10' ceilings, 8' doors. On trend linear fireplace in family room, hardwoods throughout main level and on stairs and loft. Tile floors in all baths. Gourmet kitchen, XL island, SS appliances , 2 inch blinds throughout. Pool & clubhouse, 3 miles of walking trails & sidewalks, fire pit, dog park,bocce ball court, resort style amenities. Claim this home today !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4258 Spruce Pine Alley have any available units?
4258 Spruce Pine Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 4258 Spruce Pine Alley have?
Some of 4258 Spruce Pine Alley's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4258 Spruce Pine Alley currently offering any rent specials?
4258 Spruce Pine Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4258 Spruce Pine Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 4258 Spruce Pine Alley is pet friendly.
Does 4258 Spruce Pine Alley offer parking?
Yes, 4258 Spruce Pine Alley offers parking.
Does 4258 Spruce Pine Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4258 Spruce Pine Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4258 Spruce Pine Alley have a pool?
Yes, 4258 Spruce Pine Alley has a pool.
Does 4258 Spruce Pine Alley have accessible units?
No, 4258 Spruce Pine Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 4258 Spruce Pine Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4258 Spruce Pine Alley has units with dishwashers.
Does 4258 Spruce Pine Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 4258 Spruce Pine Alley does not have units with air conditioning.
