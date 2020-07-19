All apartments in DeKalb County
5075 South Woodbridge Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5075 South Woodbridge Trail

5075 South Woodbridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5075 South Woodbridge Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5075 South Woodbridge Trail have any available units?
5075 South Woodbridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5075 South Woodbridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5075 South Woodbridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5075 South Woodbridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5075 South Woodbridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5075 South Woodbridge Trail offer parking?
No, 5075 South Woodbridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5075 South Woodbridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5075 South Woodbridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5075 South Woodbridge Trail have a pool?
No, 5075 South Woodbridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5075 South Woodbridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 5075 South Woodbridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5075 South Woodbridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5075 South Woodbridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5075 South Woodbridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5075 South Woodbridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
