4400 Clevemont Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY REMODELED PROPERTY IS JUST LIKE NEW & READY FOR NEW OCCUPANTS! This property has undergone extensive renovation! New kitchen cabinets,

newly painted interior & exterior,new carpeting, new deck, newly remodeled bathrooms! Dishwasher will be installed next to the sink. Spacious family room, roomy eat in kitchen, nice master with attached bath & two additional bedrooms. Newly painted garage with garage door opener! Wonderful private back yard is fully fenced to enjoy some relaxing time at home! Looking for income of at least $3500. per month and good rental history.