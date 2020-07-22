All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

4400 Clevemont Road

4400 Clevemont Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4400 Clevemont Road, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY REMODELED PROPERTY IS JUST LIKE NEW & READY FOR NEW OCCUPANTS! This property has undergone extensive renovation! New kitchen cabinets,
newly painted interior & exterior,new carpeting, new deck, newly remodeled bathrooms! Dishwasher will be installed next to the sink. Spacious family room, roomy eat in kitchen, nice master with attached bath & two additional bedrooms. Newly painted garage with garage door opener! Wonderful private back yard is fully fenced to enjoy some relaxing time at home! Looking for income of at least $3500. per month and good rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Clevemont Road have any available units?
4400 Clevemont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4400 Clevemont Road have?
Some of 4400 Clevemont Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Clevemont Road currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Clevemont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Clevemont Road pet-friendly?
No, 4400 Clevemont Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4400 Clevemont Road offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Clevemont Road offers parking.
Does 4400 Clevemont Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Clevemont Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Clevemont Road have a pool?
No, 4400 Clevemont Road does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Clevemont Road have accessible units?
No, 4400 Clevemont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Clevemont Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Clevemont Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Clevemont Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 Clevemont Road does not have units with air conditioning.
