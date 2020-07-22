4400 Clevemont Road

Amenities
NEWLY REMODELED PROPERTY IS JUST LIKE NEW & READY FOR NEW OCCUPANTS! This property has undergone extensive renovation! New kitchen cabinets,
newly painted interior & exterior,new carpeting, new deck, newly remodeled bathrooms! Dishwasher will be installed next to the sink. Spacious family room, roomy eat in kitchen, nice master with attached bath & two additional bedrooms. Newly painted garage with garage door opener! Wonderful private back yard is fully fenced to enjoy some relaxing time at home! Looking for income of at least $3500. per month and good rental history.