All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4333 Dogwood Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4333 Dogwood Trce
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:53 AM

4333 Dogwood Trce

4333 Dogwood Trace · (402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4333 Dogwood Trace, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
SPACIOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD!This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Decatur features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Deck, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Dogwood Trce have any available units?
4333 Dogwood Trce has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4333 Dogwood Trce have?
Some of 4333 Dogwood Trce's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Dogwood Trce currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Dogwood Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Dogwood Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 4333 Dogwood Trce is pet friendly.
Does 4333 Dogwood Trce offer parking?
Yes, 4333 Dogwood Trce offers parking.
Does 4333 Dogwood Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 Dogwood Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Dogwood Trce have a pool?
No, 4333 Dogwood Trce does not have a pool.
Does 4333 Dogwood Trce have accessible units?
No, 4333 Dogwood Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Dogwood Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 4333 Dogwood Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4333 Dogwood Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 4333 Dogwood Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4333 Dogwood Trce?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir
Decatur, GA 30033

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity